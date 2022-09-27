Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,624,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VGT traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $320.67. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,984. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

