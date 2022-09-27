Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.38. 39,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

