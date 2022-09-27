Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 67,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,122. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

