Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 132,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,697,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 113,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.29. 26,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

