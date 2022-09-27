Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.56.

ABNB traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

