Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,233. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

