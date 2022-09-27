Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,293 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

