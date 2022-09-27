GYEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $351,382.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/gyen.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

