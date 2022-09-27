Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. 3,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Grifols Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

