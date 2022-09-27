Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 182,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

