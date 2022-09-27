Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 409,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

