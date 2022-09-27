Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

