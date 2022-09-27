Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:GRID traded down GBX 4.45 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.05 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 633,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,922. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £844.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.80.

