Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.95

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

