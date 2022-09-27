GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPMD stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,692. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

