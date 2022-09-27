GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $291.05. 53,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company has a market capitalization of $281.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $289.12 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.