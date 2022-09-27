GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,118. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.