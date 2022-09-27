GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

