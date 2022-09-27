GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 27,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,330. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.