GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

