GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. 14,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

