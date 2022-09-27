GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

NOW stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

