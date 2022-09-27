GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,559. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

