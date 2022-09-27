Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $63,550.79 and $21,406.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

