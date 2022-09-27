Golden Doge (GDOGE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,598.00

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a market cap of $1.14 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

