Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 22.17% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $48,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 18,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,342. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

