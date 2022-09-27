GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.44. 242,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

