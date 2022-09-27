GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.