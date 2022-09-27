GFS Advisors LLC Buys 47,457 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 680.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 467,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

