Fundamenta Price Tops $0.0055 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $15,555.11 and approximately $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.