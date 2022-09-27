fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

