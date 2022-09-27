Fruth Investment Management Has $397,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 612,807 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RIG. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

RIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.73. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

