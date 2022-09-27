Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $384,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. 961,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

