Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.78

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 2342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $590.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.