FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $179.99 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

