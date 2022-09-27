Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 0.9 %

FIVN stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.