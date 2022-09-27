FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

LON FGP opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.42) on Friday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.19. The firm has a market cap of £881.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

