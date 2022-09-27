First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $58.08. Approximately 175,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 135,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 265.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 717,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 604.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 234,572 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $13,670,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $11,647,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $8,586,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

