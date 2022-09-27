First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FR traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,516. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.