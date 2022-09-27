First American Trust FSB Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

