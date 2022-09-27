First American Trust FSB Sells 266,782 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,782 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,934. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

