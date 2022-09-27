First American Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 153,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,567. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.