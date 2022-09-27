First American Trust FSB Purchases New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.87 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

