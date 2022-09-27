First American Trust FSB Has $6.20 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,538,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.83. 9,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

