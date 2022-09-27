First American Trust FSB Has $5.81 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,585,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.54. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $237.89 and a one year high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

