First American Trust FSB Has $4.57 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.55. 27,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.