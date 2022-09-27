First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.
Alaska Air Group Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.