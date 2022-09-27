First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

