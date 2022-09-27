First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,946 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 2.9% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FAF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,665. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

