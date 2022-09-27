FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock remained flat at GBX 11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.92. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.78 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The company has a market cap of £19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider Jon Kempster purchased 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £7,452.50 ($9,004.95).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

