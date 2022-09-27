Financial Comparison: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Energy Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 473.77%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

This table compares American Energy Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -45.97% -26.90% -21.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 1.55 -$4.43 million ($0.18) -3.39

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

